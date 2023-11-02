ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bayelsa’s poverty rate, evidence of PDP's failure - LP gov candidate, Eradiri

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eradi added that inspite of the state's small population and huge revenue allocations, PDP led administration had failed to perform.

LP’s governorship candidate for Bayelsa, Eradiri Udengs (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)
LP’s governorship candidate for Bayelsa, Eradiri Udengs (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Udengs Eradiri, the state LP candidate for the November 11 governorship poll, said this in Yenagoa on Thursday, when he spoke with newsmen. He said the state’s poor rankings in all economic and developmental indices remained an eloquent testimony that the PDP led administration had failed to perform.

He said the PDP had nothing to campaign with, saying that he could not wrap his head around the stinking poverty in the state in spite of its small population and huge revenue allocations from various sources.

The LP candidate attributed the woes of the state to many years of incompetence, avarice, profligacy and anti-people policies of the PDP saying that the current administration had no idea of how to tackle the issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is Gov. Douye Diri and the PDP still campaigning for a second term? Data technology company, StatiSense, recently unveiled the Multidimensional poverty index of 2022 report of the National Bureau of Statistic.

“That report exposed the number of people living in multidimensional poverty in the oil-rich Niger Delta states. That report is alarming, distressing and goes to show the failure of the PDP leadership of Bayelsa since 1999.

“It shows that the PDP leadership and the current government of Diri diverted and squandered all our commonwealth.

“Bayelsa has the red flag in all developmental indices. It will shock you to know that 2.61 million people out of the 2.9 million people are languishing in abject poverty.

"This is to say that 88% of our population are extremely poor in spite of the humongous resources and revenue coming into this state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “While Sokoto, a desert, occupies the first position, Bayelsa, an oil-rich state is coming second.

”What other proof do we need to know that the PDP has remained the whirlwind that will not blow this state and our people any good.

“What other evidence do we need as a people to know that this forthcoming election affords us the people, an opportunity to kick out Diri and his party.

”They mean no good for our state and should be given a red card”.

Eradiri also said that the ranking of the as third among those with worst unemployment rate in the country was a proof that the PDP had no business seeking for reelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the people to massively vote for the credible alternative offered by the LP saying that with his People, Education, Agriculture, Power (PEAP) agenda he would give the state a solid fresh beginning.

Reacting, Maxwell Ebibai, the state’s Commissioner for Finance in a statement faulting the report saying that the parameters used in the rankings were questionable and did not meet best practices.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bayelsa’s poverty rate, evidence of PDP's failure - LP gov candidate, Eradiri

Bayelsa’s poverty rate, evidence of PDP's failure - LP gov candidate, Eradiri

OAU VC tells students to put EFCC experience behind them

OAU VC tells students to put EFCC experience behind them

INEC needs ₦18bn to conduct Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections, 11 by-elections

INEC needs ₦18bn to conduct Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections, 11 by-elections

NiMet alerts the public on impaired visibility caused by approaching dust haze

NiMet alerts the public on impaired visibility caused by approaching dust haze

FCTA warns against use of social development secretariat as drinking joint

FCTA warns against use of social development secretariat as drinking joint

Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Tinubu's supplementary budget to address housing deficits, security - Reps

Tinubu's supplementary budget to address housing deficits, security - Reps

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the 2023 presidential election [PDP]

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Nyesom Wike and Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]

PDP breaks silence as Wike, Fubara meet Tinubu at Presidential Villa, Abuja

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu