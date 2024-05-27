ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bayelsa tribunal affirms Governor Douye Diri's election win

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tribunal held that petitioners failed to adduce any credible evidence to substantiate any of the allegations they raised against the outcome of the state’s governorship poll.

Douye-Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State (Premium Times Nigeria)
Douye-Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State (Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led, dismissed the petition by All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, as lacking in merit.

The tribunal, in a unanimous decision, held that the petitioners failed to adduce any credible evidence to substantiate any of the allegations they raised against the outcome of the state’s governorship poll.

It struck out as incompetent, all the additional proof of evidence as well as statements on oath of some of the witnesses that testified for the petitioners. According to the tribunal, the law expressly provided that an election petition must be filed not later than 21 days after the result of an election was declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

It held that such a petition must, at the time it was filed, be accompanied by written statements of all the intended witnesses.

The tribunal held that the decision of Sylva and his party to file their additional proof of evidence and statement on oath of witnesses, long after they had filed the petition, was “tantamount to a surreptitious attempt to amend the case of the petitioners.”

More so, the tribunal dismissed the allegation that the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, tendered a forged University Degree Certificate and NYSC Exemption Certificate, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification to contest the election.

It held that the allegation was a pre-election matter that ought to be litigated before the Federal High Court, adding that the matter had become statute-barred since the petitioners failed to challenge the genuineness of the certificates, 14 days after it was submitted to INEC.

Besides, it held that the issue of Ewhrudjakpo’s educational qualification was previously determined by a court of competent jurisdiction. The tribunal said it took judicial notice of the fact that the 3rd respondent, Ewhrudjakpo, is a legal practitioner, saying it was satisfied that he was eminently qualified to contest the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal equally noted that though Sylva and his party prayed the panel to declare that they were the valid winners of the governorship election, it said they also applied for the same election to be declared invalid.

It held that the prayers of the petitioners were contradictory, adding that Sylva and APC did not tender any electoral material to show that any irregularity occurred during the election.

It held that the petitioners were unable to discharge the burden of proof that was placed on them by the law, stressing that they failed to show, polling units by polling units, the particulars of the non-compliance they alleged and how it substantially affected the outcome of the election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Tinubu must seek Atiku's help, dump IMF policies - Ex-AD sec

Why Tinubu must seek Atiku's help, dump IMF policies - Ex-AD sec

Gov Sanwo-Olu's Project Zero helps nearly 12,000 out-of-school children

Gov Sanwo-Olu's Project Zero helps nearly 12,000 out-of-school children

Criminals keep guns, charms with beggars in Kwara - Commissioner laments

Criminals keep guns, charms with beggars in Kwara - Commissioner laments

Peter Obi calls for children's rights and quality education

Peter Obi calls for children's rights and quality education

Oyo State economy at its worst due to Makinde's failure - Accord Party VC

Oyo State economy at its worst due to Makinde's failure - Accord Party VC

Landslide buries over 2000 people alive in Papua New Guinea

Landslide buries over 2000 people alive in Papua New Guinea

Ajaka vs Ododo: Winner emerges as tribunal gives verdict on Kogi guber poll

Ajaka vs Ododo: Winner emerges as tribunal gives verdict on Kogi guber poll

Court postpones re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9

Court postpones re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9

FRSC seizes 32 vehicles for traffic violations on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

FRSC seizes 32 vehicles for traffic violations on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sim Fubara, Goodluck Jonathan and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi [Vanguard]

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi

Hon Aminu Sani Jaji [Facebook]

Sani Jaji: INEC gets notice to recall Zamfara APC Rep member

Senator Ali Ndume has expressed optimism that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger would return to the ECOWAS fold. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will reverse decision on ECOWAS exit - Ndume