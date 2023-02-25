ADVERTISEMENT
Bayelsa: INEC postpones election in 141 polling units

Ima Elijah

This decision was made by the commission as NYSC members expressed concerns about...

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Daily Post)

INEC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, has halted elections in 141 polling units in Bayelsa state due to disruptions in the voting process, according to its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

The postponement will affect both the presidential and national assembly elections in these units.

Yakubu made the announcement during a press briefing at the collation center in Abuja on Saturday, February 25, 2023, as part of the ongoing general election.

Yakubu has announced that the election, which was initially planned for a different date, will now take place on Sunday, February 24, 2023.

This decision was made by the commission as NYSC members expressed concerns about returning to their assigned locations, even though the situation is currently under control.

In his words: We have a situation in Bayelsa state, particularly in the capital of Yenogoa where in four wards — wards 4,6,8,14 involving 141 polling units, the process was disrupted.

“We remobilised security and the situation is calm for us to continue the process. But the youth corps members expressed some apprehension about going back.

“So we met with security agencies and we’ve decided that voting in these 141 polling units where the materials are actually intact, will take place tomorrow morning. Remember, we’re not only doing presidential election, but we are also doing sénatorial and federal constituencies.

“So it’s good to recover and conduct the elections so that we can conclude the processes. The youth corps members who are serving as presiding officers and other commission staff, are agreeable that the elections should hold tomorrow morning.”

Meanwhile: In Edo state, the electoral commission declared the suspension of the election in the Esan and Igueben federal constituency.

