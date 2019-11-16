Outgoing Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has alleged that the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state is not taking place at Southern Ijaw, a Local Government Area in the state.

Describing the situation as sad commentary on Nigerian democracy, the governor says election materials that were supposed to be distributed to the local government have been hijacked.

The governor says this while addressing journalists in the state.

Dickson says, “Gentlemen and Ladies of the press, today is a sad commentary on Democracy in our nation. We have not seen this macabre dance going on in the name and likeness of an election. As you all know, I’m a man of peace. I stand for peace; I stand for respect and dignity of people even opponents. You all know the value that I believe in and espouse in my public service. But what has happened today is very sad.

There’s no election going on in Souther Ijaw. All the materials have been hijacked at all the wards, except in Amasoama, where voting I understand is taking place. Whether they will announce the voting to conclude normally as it should is another thing.

The governor’s predecessor and former president, Goodluck Jonathan has also condemned the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

Jonathan frowned at the late arrival of voting materials at his polling unit in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The ex-president , who had earlier gone to his polling unit around 8.00am to cast his vote didn’t meet any INEC official at the center.

Disappointed Jonathan said there is no reason why election should not start at 8:00.