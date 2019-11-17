While the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) collates the results of votes from various polling units in the Bayelsa gubernatorial election, a police officer in the state was seen washing his uniform with a ballot box.

A paper pasted on the box shows the box was used for the election which held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The officer, who was reported to have been redeployed from a unit in Lagos, told TheCable that he did not know how long he would be in the state as work is yet to be completed.

He said, “We will still stay after the result has been announced. The last lap of our job is to ensure there is no post election violence.”

Recall that the police had deployed 31,000 men to Bayelsa.