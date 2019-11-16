Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed his disappointment over late arrival of election materials at his polling unit in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State.

The ex-president, who was reported to have arrived at the polling unit at about 8.19 a.m to cast his vote was disappointed at the at the absence of polling materials in his area.

Pictures of the polling unit show a canopy and some chairs stacked together with no INEC official in sight.

INEC officials yet to arrive at Goodluck Jonathan's polling unit. (Legit)

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced on Thursday, November 14, 2019, that it would begin distribution of non sensitive materials for Nov. 16 Bayelsa governorship poll on Friday.

INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, says sensitive materials like ballot boxes, card reader machines, papers inks among others will start leaving Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Yenagoa by 7 00 a.m., on Friday to Registration Area Centre (RACs) across the state.