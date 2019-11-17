The results of the gubernatorial election in Bayelsa on Saturday, November 16, 2019, shows that the All Progressive Congress is leading at Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area.
Premium Times reports that from results of the wards collated so far in the local government, the Peoples Democratic Party is trailing the All Progressive Congress.
In Otuoke, where the ex-president voted, the APC won in all the polling units in the ward.
It is believed that Jonathan withdrew his support for the PDP over a disagreement between him and Governor Seriake Dickson on who should represent the party in the governorship election.
The former president was reported to have endorsed Timi Alaibe, while Dickson sponsored Duoye Diri to get the party’s ticket.
Below are the results so far collected
Ward 4
Registered voters — 4970
Accredited voters- 4277
APC — 3,683
PDP — 482
Ward 7 (Emeyal) Ogbia LGA
Registered voters — 6,868
Accredited voters — 3,473
APC — 2,175
PDP — 1,175
Ward 6
Registered voters — 9,257
Accredited voters- 8,626
APC — 7,883
PDP — 670.
Ward 12
Registered voters — 10,373
Accredited voters — 4,570
APC — 2,804
PDP — 1,589
Ward 2, Ogbia LGA
Registered voters — 11,822
Accredited voters — 10,690
APC — 8,716
PDP — 1,850