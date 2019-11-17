The results of the gubernatorial election in Bayelsa on Saturday, November 16, 2019, shows that the All Progressive Congress is leading at Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area.

Premium Times reports that from results of the wards collated so far in the local government, the Peoples Democratic Party is trailing the All Progressive Congress.

In Otuoke, where the ex-president voted, the APC won in all the polling units in the ward.

It is believed that Jonathan withdrew his support for the PDP over a disagreement between him and Governor Seriake Dickson on who should represent the party in the governorship election.

The former president was reported to have endorsed Timi Alaibe, while Dickson sponsored Duoye Diri to get the party’s ticket.

Below are the results so far collected

Ward 4

Registered voters — 4970

Accredited voters- 4277

APC — 3,683

PDP — 482

Ward 7 (Emeyal) Ogbia LGA

Registered voters — 6,868

Accredited voters — 3,473

APC — 2,175

PDP — 1,175

Ward 6

Registered voters — 9,257

Accredited voters- 8,626

APC — 7,883

PDP — 670.

Ward 12

Registered voters — 10,373

Accredited voters — 4,570

APC — 2,804

PDP — 1,589

Ward 2, Ogbia LGA

Registered voters — 11,822

Accredited voters — 10,690

APC — 8,716

PDP — 1,850