Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has stated that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is strategically using former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa governor said the APC leaders were aware that "Jonathan did not contribute to their manipulation of the electoral process to gain the upper hand against the PDP."

Thus, they resorted to using the image of the former president to give legitimacy to the alleged electoral fraud the party committed during the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

APC chieftains visit former President Goodluck Jonathan at his home in Bayelsa state. [Twitter/@adeyanjudeji]

Dickson said, "That’s why they had to be taking David Lyon to him (Jonathan). They had to be talking about him; they had to visit him and appear to be celebrating a victory never earned.

“Like Pontius Pilate, they are preparing the window by which they will wash their hands strategically, and put it at his (Jonathan) doorstep; that he endorsed, sanctioned (and) legitimised it. That’s the game they are playing.”

Following the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa, a founding member of the PDP, Aminu Yakudima, has called on the party's leadership to sanction those who worked against its interests.

The former president’s non-attendance of the PDP grand rally in Bayelsa, and the hosting of APC leaders in the state, have raised concerns in PDP.