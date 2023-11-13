Bayelsa Commissioner urges politicians to cease beating drum of war in the state

Duba spoke against the backdrop of the low turnout of voters in Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa. Quoting from INEC data, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the 218,394 registered voters in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), only 54,380 voters turned up for the exercise.

Duba, who spoke on Sunday at his country home at Nedugo community in Yenagoa LGA, suspects that beating the drum of war by political actors may have struck fear into the electorate and they stayed away from voting, especially the non indigenes in the area.

But he described the accreditation and voting process as hitch free, stating that there was no delay at all in unit 12, ward 7, where he voted.

