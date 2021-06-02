RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bauchi PDP passes vote of confidence on Gov Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Bala Mohammed, for sustaining peace and delivering on dividends of democracy in the state.

Senator Bala A. Mohammed, Governor Bauchi state. [Twitter/@SenBalaMohammed]
Alhaji Garba Doya, a PDP chieftain in the state, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi.

”It is a clear departure from the past in the area of physical infrastructure and other benchmarks.

”We commend the Gov. Mohammed-led administration for sustaining peace and harmony in the state.

“We appreciate the governor because he is performing well. It is our duty to make sure we show solidarity to him all times."

Also speaking, Mr Danlami Siyi, coordinator of the party in Ganjuwa Local government, said Gov. Mohammed has delivered on dividends of democracy to the people.

Also, Mrs Comfort Audu, the governor’s coordinator in Bogoro Local urged political office holders in the state to take the responsibility of canvassing for support from their communities and enlighten the public on impact of the projects provided.

“Our Governor needs prayers, goodwill and encouragement to be successful, because of the enormity of responsibility on his shoulders.

“We must help him in shouldering some of those responsibility if we failed, he failed, if he failed we failed; so let’s step up the energy of providing for our communities,” she said.

