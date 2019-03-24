Muhammed made the promise duringa press conference in Bauchi on Sunday, shortly after the announcement of the supplementary poll results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Muhammed polled 6,376 votes as against 5,117 garnered by the incumbent governor, Muhammed Abubakar of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

NAN reports that the just concluded supplementary election took place in 15 Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday.

Today is a very auspicious day for us in Bauchi and on behalf of the party, I wish to express gratitude and appreciation to God almighty.

The collation of the supplementary poll that has just been concluded by INEC is a work of God and we owe it to him.

We also owe it to the people of Bauchi who have stood very firm on the threshold of freedom and liberty and have shown that they are the icons of democracy andliberty.

Words alone cannot express my appreciation to them all, the governor-elect said.

Muhammed also said that the auspicious achievement recorded by the PDP in the supplementary election deserved to be celebrated.

He however, called on all his supporters to celebrate in peace.

They should all go out to celebrate but they should celebrate in peace and with gratitude to God because what we want is peace and tranquility, harmony and good relationship with one another.

We do not have any acrimony or hatred against anybody, even those who didnt vote for us, we want them to join us in this celebration because this is democracy,he said.

Muhammed also appreciated the security agencies in the state promising to continue to work with them as they had shown they were the key partners of the society.