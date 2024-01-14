ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi Governor couldn't sleep for 7 days before Supreme Court ruling

Nurudeen Shotayo

Mohammed was one of the eight governors that found favour at the Supreme Court last Friday.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed.


The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Sadique Abubakar, challenged Governor Mohammed's victory in the March 18, 2023 election up to the Supreme Court.

The appellants hinged their petition upon claims that the election massively failed to comply with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

However, the Supreme Court, in a judgement read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa on Friday, January 14, 2023, resolved all the six issues raised by the APC candidate in favour of Mohammed and affirmed the latter's election.

Upon returning to his home state, a victory rally was organised by the Governor's supporters to celebrate the court's success.

Addressing the supporters at the Government House in Bauchi, Mohammed said, “My sleepless night was caused by a clique of former leaders of the state who concocted different lies against my person at the Presidency in order to steal my mandate.

“They told the President that I am a problem and will give them more problems if I remain the Governor. But, to the glory of God, we did everything possible, and we emerged victorious at the end of the day.

“They did everything possible to bring me into a collision course with my friend, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, as well as Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who loves what we are doing here in the state.

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu for allowing the judicial process to play out without interference.

He also reserved some commendation for the apex court for dispensing justice in all the appeals before it, noting that the development at the Supreme Court on Friday had redeemed the battered image of the judiciary as the hope of the masses.

Mohammed vowed that the focus now was to deliver good governance to the Bauchi people and ensure he found a competent hand to succeed him.





