Bauchi Gov. Mohammed promises inclusive, quality leadership if elected president

According to him, Nigeria needs a bridge builder like himself who has earned trust from across the country, to bring goodwill to the people and victory to the PDP.

The governor said he was not contesting for president for any personal achievement but to entrench good governance in Nigeria.

“In my life I have gone through all the stages of life, a village man, a town man, a city man, a journalist, civil servant, minister, senator and now a governor.

“Today, I’m somebody that is trusted to bring goodwill to Nigeria and victory to PDP, I am loved by southerners and easterners for what I have done.

“I believe that I am equally very good, I have so much knowledge of the economy, security, and as governor of Bauchi state I have done a lot for my people, Nigeria needs me,” he said.

The presidential hopeful, however, said he believed in the supremacy of the party, adding that at any time, the party asked him to stop because of zoning he would not hesitate to do so.

“All we need is unity, justice and equity, we are ready and we have all it takes to come together. We should create a level playing field for everybody,

“If you don’t give me and decide to give any other I will work with them to salvage this country,” he added.

Mr Francis Orogu, Chairman Nasarawa State PDP, while responding, said the delegates from the state were yet to adopt any candidate.

“Sometime ago, your team came to inform us that you would contest for president, we told them to inform you that when the time comes, and you are one of the aspirants, you will be given high consideration.