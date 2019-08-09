Governor Bala Mohammed has accused the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of “posing a danger” to the political stability of Bauchi state.

In a statement on Thursday, August 8, 2019, Governor Mohammed blamed Oshiomhole for the crisis rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Recall that Oshiomhole had demanded that a fresh proclamation be issued for the inauguration of the Bauchi Assembly.

But speaking through his spokesman, Ladan Salihu, Mohammed said the crisis rocking the assembly had been resolved and forgotten.

“The eight members led by the APC national chairman were part of the 17 who were sworn in last week on the floor of the assembly. All the 31 legislators are now members of one state assembly,” he said in a statement.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to intervene, the governor said “the President was shortchanged with the relevant information by those who led the group for their personal interests and primordial dispositions.”

“As far as the Government and People of Bauchi State are concerned, the enforced disharmony is now history. Bauchi legislature is one united family. The issue of another proclamation Is ludicrous,” the statement added.

“It is clear that our legislators are not the problem, neither is the APC. Mr Oshiomhole is the problem. He is clear and present danger to political stability in Bauchi State. This explains why he excluded members of Edo State Assembly from the visit to the villa.

“The APC chairman should rethink his strategy as it is dead on arrival because he is dealing with political paper-tigers who were roundly defeated and soundly rejected by our people.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has obtained a court order restricting the National Assembly from taking over its legislature.