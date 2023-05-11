The sports category has moved to a new website.
Bauchi Assembly confirms appointments of Chairman Assembly Commission, SIEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aliyu stated that since the nominees are very important personalities who meritoriously served the state and the nation, they should be confirmed by the House.

Bauchi State Assembly (Daily Trust)
Bauchi State Assembly (Daily Trust)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list of the four nominees was sent to the House for screening by Gov. Bala Mohammed.

The House granted approval to the governor to appoint Alhaji Bappa Disina as Chairman of the state House of Assembly Service Commission and Alhaji Ahmed Makama as Chairman of state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

Mr Tijjani Aliyu, the Majority Leader of the House, while presenting the message on Wednesday at plenary.

“Gov. Mohammed requested the House to screen and confirm Bappa Disina as Chairman of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Service Commission and Alhaji Ahmed Makama as Chairman of Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

“While in the second message, the Governor requested the House to screen and confirm the reappointment of Alhaji Abdu Jalam and Dr Dauda Abdullahi as Permanent Commissioners, Bauchi State Civil Service Commission,” he said.

Aliyu stated that since the nominees are very important personalities who meritoriously served the state and the nation, they should be confirmed by the House.

Seconding the motion, the Minority Leader, Mr Bakoji Bobbo, said that Disina has served as Speaker of the House thus he was very much qualified for the job, while Makama has served as Residential Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in various states was qualified to serve as Chairman of the state electoral umpire.

After deliberstion, the Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, said that the nominees were veterans in their respective areas of assignment and qualified for the appointments.

He added that since the two nominees as permanent commissioners in the state civil service commission were for reappointment, it is testament of their good record and performance as they should also be confirmed.

The House unanimously approved the motion and confirmed the four nominees for the various positions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

