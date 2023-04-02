The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi APC Chairman cries foul as ward suspends him over anti-party activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

His ward chairman said the ward executives held an emergency meeting on Friday and considered allegations of anti-party activities against Misau.

Alhaji Babayo Misau.
Alhaji Babayo Misau.

Misau is the chairman of the party in Bauchi State,

The ward chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Lawan announced the suspension of Misau at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja.

Reacting to the suspension, however, Misau told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the action was “null and void’’.

“They don’t have the powers to suspend me. They’d need to consult with other ward and council chairmen of the party before they can take such action.

“What they did is totally unacceptable and not in consonance with the party’s Constitution,’’ Misau told NAN.

His ward chairman, Lawan had said on Saturday that the ward executives held an emergency meeting on Friday and considered among many other things allegations of anti-party activities against Misau.

“All the allegations of anti-party activities, abuse of office and the violation of party’s Constitution have been proved beyond reasonable doubts.

“Misau is accused of engaging in anti-party activities before and during the 2023 general elections in a way that undermined the success of the party,’’ Lawan said.

Lawan said the APC Constitution conferred authority on ward executives to suspend any party official engaged in anti-party activities.

He added that the executives were yet to communicate the suspension to the state, local and national authorities of the party.

“We are here to announce the suspension of the Bauchi State APC chairman in the person of Alhaji Misau as the chairman and member of the APC,’’ he said.

Lawan was accompanied to the news conference by the ward secretary, Malam Aliyu Adamu and the Assistant Women Leader, Hajiya Asabe Ahmed

In his contribution, the ward secretary told newsmen that among other offences, the chairman displayed his ballot paper during the governorship and House of Assembly Elections.

He alleged that Misau voted for APC for the House of Assembly but did not thumb print for APC on the governorship ballot paper.

“So many things happened that we are not happy about. As the Bauchi State APC Chairman, he is meant to bring together members of the party to actualise APC’s victory in the state,’’ he said.

On her part, Hajiya Ahmed said: “the state chairman of APC has never called us for a meeting to plan the victory of the party. He doesn’t include us in his activities.

“I join to say we have suspended him indefinitely,’’ Ahmed said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

