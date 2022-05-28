Bashir Ahmad kicks as incumbent beats him to Kano APC House of Reps ticket

Ahmad had sought to represent his Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu federal constituency but was unsuccessful as incumbent, Abdullahi Mahmoud Gaya, emerged victorious with a landslide margin.

Bashir alleged that thugs were deployed to intimidate some aspirants and disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election, adding that he vacated the venue for the safety of the delegates.

“As an aspirant, I left the venue of primary election for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency, because of the security of the our majority delegates, if want to compete with the best, thugs shouldn’t be part of any election,” he wrote on his social media pages.

It was gathered the state chapter of the party had opted for consensus in most of the constituencies however, the arrangement failed to hold in Fagge, Kano Municipal, Gaya-Ajingi-Albasu, Kumbotso, Kiru-Bebeji, Kura-Madobi-Garun Mallam, among others constituencies.

In a similar development, Daily Trust reported that contestants at the Kumbotso Constituency, Muhammad Auwal Sarari, rejected the result that declared the incumbent ember of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Munir Babba DanAgundi as the winner.

Speaking to Freedom radio, Sarari said, “We are not satisfied with the election, in fact no election was held. They swapped the delegates and brought a new list that we don’t even know about. We have reported to INEC, APC and other relevant stakeholders for action.”

Similarly, the son of the Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, Abba Ganduje, has emerged unopposed as the candidate to represent the Tofa-Rimin Gado-Dawakin Tofa Federal Constituency.