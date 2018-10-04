NASS 2019: Barde, 4-time Kaduna Reps member, others, pick PDP tickets

news

Yakubu Barde, a four-time member, representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in Kaduna State for the fifth time.

Results obtained from the state’s party secretariat showed that Barde won with 160 votes to defeat Danladi Yerima, who got 64 votes, while a one-time commissioner in the state, Maria Dogo, got six votes.

If elected in the 2019 general polls, Barde would be serving the people of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency for the fifth time.

He had been serving in the same capacity since the return of democracy in 1999.

Ahaji Ali Muazu also won the Kaduna North Federal Constituency ticket with 64 votes, defeating Isah Mustapha,who had 38 votes.

Similarly, Malam Jibrin Lawal Tafida won the party ticket for Kaduna South Federal Constituency with 109 votes.

Tafida defeated Abdullahi Maikano who got 26 votes, while Christiana Kude had no vote in the contest.

Also, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Muhammad Yaro Farakwai, won the ticket for Igabi Federal Constituency unopposed.