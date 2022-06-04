RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Banky W gets another chance as PDP reschedules primaries in Lagos, others

Nurudeen Shotayo

Banky W has been given a second bite at the cherry as PDP set to conduct fresh primaries to choose candidates for Federal and State constituencies in Lagos, Imo, Benue, and Katsina states.

Banky W

The hope of music executive turned politician, Banky W, to clinch a House of Representatives ticket under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been revived courtesy of the party's decision to hold repeat primaries across four states.

Recall that Banky W, who is eyeing the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat, was declared winner of a primary election earlier conducted by the party.

However, in a dramatic twist, the official result sheet that surfaced online days after had another candidate's name as the winner.

Reacting to the debacle, the PDP in a statement issued on Friday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved repeat of the primaries after very careful deliberations on the reports of the Electoral and Appeal Panels on the congresses of PDP in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.

Ologunagba said that the NWC approved Sunday June 5 for the repeat primaries in Ahiazu and Orsu State Constituencies of Imo; as well as Musawa, Dandume, Zango State Constituencies of Katsina State.

Others, according to him are: Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo and Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue.

Also Monday, June 6 has been rescheduled for Lagos State House of Representatives Primaries (24 Federal Constituencies)

“Furthermore, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Enugu West Senatorial Districts of Enugu State as well as Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency and Yakuur II State Constituency, both of Cross River earlier scheduled for Saturday June 4 have been cancelled,” Ologunagba said.

He advised all party members in the affected states to take note of the new dates.

Nurudeen Shotayo

Banky W gets another chance as PDP reschedules primaries in Lagos, others

