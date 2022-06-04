Banky W gets another chance as PDP reschedules primaries in Lagos, others

Recall that Banky W, who is eyeing the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat, was declared winner of a primary election earlier conducted by the party.

However, in a dramatic twist, the official result sheet that surfaced online days after had another candidate's name as the winner.

Reacting to the debacle, the PDP in a statement issued on Friday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved repeat of the primaries after very careful deliberations on the reports of the Electoral and Appeal Panels on the congresses of PDP in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.

Ologunagba said that the NWC approved Sunday June 5 for the repeat primaries in Ahiazu and Orsu State Constituencies of Imo; as well as Musawa, Dandume, Zango State Constituencies of Katsina State.

Others, according to him are: Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo and Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue.

Also Monday, June 6 has been rescheduled for Lagos State House of Representatives Primaries (24 Federal Constituencies)

“Furthermore, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Enugu West Senatorial Districts of Enugu State as well as Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency and Yakuur II State Constituency, both of Cross River earlier scheduled for Saturday June 4 have been cancelled,” Ologunagba said.