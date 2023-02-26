Bamidele emerges winner of Ekiti Central Senatorial election

Bamidele was declared the winner of the Senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Prof. J. Sola Omotola, at the Collation Centre, INEC State Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday.

He polled 69,351, to defeat his close rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 26,181.

NAN reports that Bamidele subsequently proceeded to the Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti, with his wife, family members, friends and political associates on Sunday, where he gave thanks to God for his victory in the election.

Bamidele also appreciated the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District, for giving him, yet another privilege and democratic mandate to represent them in the Senate.

“My main purpose of coming here today is to give thanks to Almighty God for His amazing grace over my life and family and for the success of yesterday’s National Assembly and Presidential Election.

“I appreciate all our people in Ekiti Central Senatorial District and the Church of God. I am indebted to the Church leadership for their continued prayers and support.

“We also came to seek spiritual blessings and benediction for the tasks ahead of us”

In his remarks, the Vicar of Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Ven. Oluwasola Olusegun Adekola, said that Bamidele’s victory in the just concluded Senatorial election was well-deserved.based on his track record of performance.

Adekola said that the lawmaker had brought dividends of democracy to the people of his Senatorial District.

He therefore prayed for more grace, God’s protection and wisdom, divine strength and enablement for Senator Bamidele to enable him perform more excellently in his second tenure in the senate.

Below is the result of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District Election.

ADO LG

APC …… 25,793

PDP ……. 11,527

SDP………… 4,797

EFON

APC…..5,622

PDP……2,454

SDP…… 600

EKITI WEST LG

APC……13,367

PDP…….3,869

SDP…….2,502

IJERO LG

APC….10,596

PDP……3,812

SDP……4,966

IREPODUN/IFELODUN LG

APC……13,973

PDP…….4,519

SDP…….2,227

TOTAL

APC…..69,351

PDP……26,181