With the announcement, Bamidele, who is currently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, will be the first Senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected to the National Assembly since 1999.
Bamidele emerges winner of Ekiti Central Senatorial election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared as winner of Ekiti Central Senatorial District election, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Bamidele was declared the winner of the Senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Prof. J. Sola Omotola, at the Collation Centre, INEC State Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday.
He polled 69,351, to defeat his close rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 26,181.
NAN reports that Bamidele subsequently proceeded to the Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti, with his wife, family members, friends and political associates on Sunday, where he gave thanks to God for his victory in the election.
Bamidele also appreciated the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District, for giving him, yet another privilege and democratic mandate to represent them in the Senate.
“My main purpose of coming here today is to give thanks to Almighty God for His amazing grace over my life and family and for the success of yesterday’s National Assembly and Presidential Election.
“I appreciate all our people in Ekiti Central Senatorial District and the Church of God. I am indebted to the Church leadership for their continued prayers and support.
“We also came to seek spiritual blessings and benediction for the tasks ahead of us”
In his remarks, the Vicar of Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Ven. Oluwasola Olusegun Adekola, said that Bamidele’s victory in the just concluded Senatorial election was well-deserved.based on his track record of performance.
Adekola said that the lawmaker had brought dividends of democracy to the people of his Senatorial District.
He therefore prayed for more grace, God’s protection and wisdom, divine strength and enablement for Senator Bamidele to enable him perform more excellently in his second tenure in the senate.
Below is the result of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District Election.
ADO LG
APC …… 25,793
PDP ……. 11,527
SDP………… 4,797
EFON
APC…..5,622
PDP……2,454
SDP…… 600
EKITI WEST LG
APC……13,367
PDP…….3,869
SDP…….2,502
IJERO LG
APC….10,596
PDP……3,812
SDP……4,966
IREPODUN/IFELODUN LG
APC……13,973
PDP…….4,519
SDP…….2,227
TOTAL
APC…..69,351
PDP……26,181
SDP……15,102
