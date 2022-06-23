Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

The National Vice Chairman of the PDP, South-South Dan Orbih was also part of the meeting.

The meeting with Bala Mohammed came after pictures of the Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi meeting with Wike in his country home emerged online.

Obi says his visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was for the duo to discuss vital national issues.

“Earlier today, I visited Port Harcourt, to confer with H.E. @GovWike on vital issues of national interest,” Obi’s tweet, shared alongside photos of him and the Rivers leader, read.

The latest meeting is coming after the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar set up a committee to pacify aggrieved members of the PDP.

Gov. Wike has also recently met with Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State in Port Harcourt.

Weeks after losing the presidential ticket contest of the PDP, Governor Wike also lost the Vice Presidential position to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.