Babangida takes swipe at Tinubu, says Atiku is healthiest presidential candidate

Bayo Wahab

The former governor said only Atiku can restructure Nigeria.

Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu. (National Daily)

Why this is important: Recently, Tinubu’s absence from the peace pact generated controversy on social media as many speculated the presidential candidate is not healthy.

To debunk the claim about his health, Tinubu on Sunday, October 2, 2022, posted a video of himself riding a spinning bike.

But Aliyu while speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital during the declaration of support for Atiku aimed a dig at Tinubu, saying if there’s health, there is no need to show proof of life.

The former governor said, “I was looking through newspapers today and I saw a picture of somebody trying to prove he is healthy. If there is health, we don’t need to tell people that we are healthy, but we are aware that Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country.”

Aliyu further said, “Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country.”

On Atiku’s presidency: Aliyu said only Atiku can restructure Nigeria.

He said, “We need security and only an Atiku presidency can reclaim our land from Boko Haram, can reclaim our lands from bandits, from IPOB and all other bad people that are making our lives difficult.

“It is only an Atiku presidency that can restructure Nigeria. There must be a state police so as to ensure security in the local areas, only an Atiku Abubakar presidency can do that. The economy, there is extreme poverty in the land, therefore, members of PDP and fellow Nigerians, on the day in February, elect Atiku Abubakar because the development of any nation depends on the education of that country.

“You have seen what has happened to us, today out students in the public universities have been at home for more than seven, eight months. Our secondary schools many of them are so dilapidated that they cannot serve as secondary schools. Our elementary schools, there is no country that has over 20 million children out of school and you expect to be developed, only an Atiku Abubakar presidency can help us solve this problem.

According to him, voting for Atiku is saving, rescuing, and developing Nigeria.

Babangida takes swipe at Tinubu, says Atiku is healthiest presidential candidate

