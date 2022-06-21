RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Babangida Aliyu reveals why Atiku didn’t pick Wike as running mate

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Wike was touted to be Atiku’s running mate after his loss at the PDP primary election last month.

Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu. (National Daily)
Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu. (National Daily)
Recommended articles

Atiku, who is the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Wike came second in the PDP primary election and was touted to be Atiku’s Vice Presidential candidate after his loss at the election in May.

Prior to the announcement of Okowa as Atiku's choice, the National Working Committee of the PDP had considered and endorsed Wike for the Vice Presidential candidate position, but Atiku preferred Okowa.

Following his emergence as Atiku’s running mate, Okowa in a statement said Wike would not be disappointed about Atiku’s choice because according to him, the Rivers State Governor “is a good democrat who loves the party”.

But Aliyu in an interview with Channels TV said Atiku rejected Wike as his running mate because he talks too much.

The former governor explained that Wike had insulted a lot of people and the former Vice President wished to share his presidential ticket with someone who complement his person.

He said, “You do not go around choosing people that would not complement you. As a governor, you choose people that will complement your office; people that are ready to take over from your office; people that people will be comfortable with because it is a ticket. The presence of one or the other could affect the whole ticket.

"Unfortunately, I don’t know whether it is temperament or it’s another thing. Sometimes, when you speak too much, when you insult yourself, or you insult your way to power, it does not normally happen…I can count many people who have been insulted, either some people saying he is saying his mind, no, there are certain times you don’t say your mind".

Meanwhile, Wike has urged members of the public to ignore a viral video suggesting that he has a plan to leave the Peoples Democratic Party.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What's the fuss about statutory delegates? [Pulse Explainer]

What's the fuss about statutory delegates? [Pulse Explainer]

Section 84(8): Why some Reps are pushing to override Buhari [Pulse Explainer]

Section 84(8): Why some Reps are pushing to override Buhari [Pulse Explainer]

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable houses

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable houses

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official

Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Kogi: Suspended assemblymen barred from activities

Kogi: Suspended assemblymen barred from activities

3 more senators dump APC

3 more senators dump APC

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Who will be the next first lady of Nigeria?

Who will be Nigeria's next First Lady? (Pulse Nigeria)