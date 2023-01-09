Baba-Ahmed moved to tears on TV over insults to his father who died 35 years ago

Datti who attended The People’s Townhall, a live programme on Channels Television with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party said since the campaign for the 2023 election started, he has done a lot to dispel false narratives about himself and Obi.

While responding to a question on how he was able to address fake news and fake Twitter accounts set up in his name, the Vice Presidential candidate said he and his family have been paying a huge price in their attempt to rescue Nigeria.

Datti who visibly struggled to fight back tears said his father died 35 years ago and no one has ever insulted him until he joined the race for the 2023 presidency.

“When I joined the ticket, I impeached certain lies against him and I saw they were heading towards that. Particularly my good friend on the APC side, on the same level,” he stated.

“When people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is theirs, there’s no limit. Someone has to tap them on the shoulder. I did it and I pointed a finger. You do it again — do one, I’ll do three. You know I’m capable of doing it.

“They’ve stopped. However, me and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me.”

“But the thing that I was able to sort [out] with the [opposing] presidential and vice presidential candidate, I ended up suffering on a much lesser level.

“Thirty-five years ago, at least, our dad of blessed memory passed away. No one ever insulted him until I joined the elections for presidency. This is not fair. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world.

“You don’t insult people’s parents or their families. It’s a huge price for anyone to pay.”