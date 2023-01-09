ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Baba-Ahmed moved to tears on TV over insults to his father who died 35 years ago

Bayo Wahab

The Vice Presidential candidate was so moved to tears that he stepped out of the hall to regain his composure.

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed decries attack on his family.
Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed decries attack on his family.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Datti who attended The People’s Townhall, a live programme on Channels Television with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party said since the campaign for the 2023 election started, he has done a lot to dispel false narratives about himself and Obi.

While responding to a question on how he was able to address fake news and fake Twitter accounts set up in his name, the Vice Presidential candidate said he and his family have been paying a huge price in their attempt to rescue Nigeria.

Datti who visibly struggled to fight back tears said his father died 35 years ago and no one has ever insulted him until he joined the race for the 2023 presidency.

“When I joined the ticket, I impeached certain lies against him and I saw they were heading towards that. Particularly my good friend on the APC side, on the same level,” he stated.

“When people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is theirs, there’s no limit. Someone has to tap them on the shoulder. I did it and I pointed a finger. You do it again — do one, I’ll do three. You know I’m capable of doing it.

“They’ve stopped. However, me and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me.”

“But the thing that I was able to sort [out] with the [opposing] presidential and vice presidential candidate, I ended up suffering on a much lesser level.

“Thirty-five years ago, at least, our dad of blessed memory passed away. No one ever insulted him until I joined the elections for presidency. This is not fair. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world.

“You don’t insult people’s parents or their families. It’s a huge price for anyone to pay.”

The Vice Presidential candidate while condemning the attacks on his family particularly his late father was so moved to tears that he stepped out of the hall to regain his composure.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Raymond Dokpesi released after detention in London

BREAKING: Raymond Dokpesi released after detention in London

AIT founder, Raymond Dokpesi, allegedly arrested in London on visit to Atiku

AIT founder, Raymond Dokpesi, allegedly arrested in London on visit to Atiku

Peter Obi blows whistle on Nigerian Ports Authority's assets in London

Peter Obi blows whistle on Nigerian Ports Authority's assets in London

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

I look forward to peaceful polls, retirement, says President Buhari

I look forward to peaceful polls, retirement, says President Buhari

Kwara Assembly loses House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin

Kwara Assembly loses House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin

Yobe declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays to commemorate President Buhari's visit

Yobe declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays to commemorate President Buhari's visit

Armed Forces Remembrance: Umahi lauds military’s dedication amidst security challenges

Armed Forces Remembrance: Umahi lauds military’s dedication amidst security challenges

JUST IN: 32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

JUST IN: 32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has on many occasions criticised President Muhammadu Buhari. (Dailypost)

Why Obasanjo won’t stop attacking Buhari – Presidency

Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi

BREAKING: Former Osun Governor dies