Baba-Ahmed explains why he accepted to be Peter Obi’s running mate

Baba-Ahmed is the Proprietor of Baze University, Abuja and Baba-Ahmed University Kano.

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)
Baba-Ahmed during his unveiling on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja said he decided to be Obi’s running mate because he believes in his capacity to make Nigeria live up to its billing.

He also said he believes that Obi would not mismanage the nation’s wealth.

Baba-Ahmed emerged as Obi’s running mate after the Vice Presidential candidate placeholder and Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organization, Dr. Doyin Okupe, stepped down on Thursday.

The 46-year-old was a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district.

You’ll recall that the Labour Party and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) had planned to merge ahead of the 2023 election, but the merge talks collapsed.

The proposed merger was said to have collapsed due to the inability of both parties to agree on who would be the eventual flag bearer if the merger arrangements had happened.

Until recently, Baba-Ahmed was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

