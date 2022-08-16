Ayu has no plan to resign as PDP Chairman- Media Aide

“We restate, therefore, that the PDP National Chairman has not resigned and has no plan of resigning. For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.

“Sections 45 and 47 of the PDP Constitution are clear on the removal and/or resignation of the National Chairman.

“Those who don’t know this should get copies of the party’s Constitution for more information on the matter.

“PDP members and the general public are advised to ignore any story of such a phantom resignation,” he said.

According to him, the stories purported that Ayu had resigned and that his resignation letter is with a former Senate President, David Mark is false and members of the public should disregard it.

Imobo-Tswam said that with all emphasis, the story was, in its entirety, false, baseless, reckless, inaccurate and a complete work of fiction.

“If there is such a resignation, it exists only in the imagination of those who have made themselves available for hatchet jobs,” he said.

Imobo-Tswam said that if Ayu had resigned, he would give his resignation letter to the Deputy Chairman (North) and not Mark, adding Section 45 (I and ii) of the party’s Constitution was clear on that.

“So, where does Mark comes in here, being that he is not even a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)

“It appears that those who have been procured to blackmail the national chairman out of office are not even aware of what the party’s Constitution says about the matter.

“We are shocked that such reckless, vicious, mischievous and fabricated falsehood can find prime space in the mainstream media.

“But, even more shocking is the fact that otherwise respected media houses have made themselves easy platforms for unscrupulous people to peddle falsehood and run smear campaigns,” he alleged.

Imobo-Tswam emphasised that the national chairman, “is on a crucial assignment to lead the PDP on a historic rescue mission comes February 2023.