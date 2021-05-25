RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ayade’s defection: Cross River still a PDP state- Party's BoT Chairman

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Walid Jibrin, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Cross River will remain a PDP state in spite of Gov. Ben Ayade's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Walid Jibrin, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party. (PDP).
Senator Walid Jibrin ece-auto-gen

Jibrin said this when he spoke with newsmen at the end of the board’s meeting in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said he was shocked by Ayade’s defection.

“This is annoying. Ayade is someone who has benefited for five years from PDP and he is talking of going to another party,” he said.

Jibrin, however, said that the party would organise a mega rally in Calabar to show that the state is still a PDP state.

He said the board discussed issues of national importance and other internal matters concerning the party, including invitation extended by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the party leaders on its finances.

Jibrin said that the party is only accountable to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and not EFCC.

“In the PDP, aggrieved members ventilate their grievances through a well-known party organ and not by force. This is more so when the issues involved have regulatory bodies like INEC.

“INEC is the regulatory organ for all political parties and the PDP is inclusive.

“The PDP account has been audited by a reputable chartered firm and the report is with INEC and the body has not raised any objection.

“It is constitutionally wrong for EFCC to intervene in an issue that is purely that of political parties,” he said.

Jibrin also blamed Mr Kasim Afegbua, a member of the party who petitioned the EFCC for not exploring the party’s internal mechanism before submitting his petition.

He said that Afegbua ought to have used the opportunity of the PDP Constitution and internal mechanism before sending his petition.

“As members of the BoT, we have provisions in the constitution of the party on how to deal with the matters of the party.

“Why did Afegbua not bring the matter to the disciplinary committee of the party?”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Why men hurt more than women after breakups