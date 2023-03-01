Ayade's conqueror lauds gov for not rigging senatorial election
Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe on Wednesday in Calabar commended Cross River’s Gov. Ben Ayade for allowing a level playing field at the Cross River North senatorial election of Feb. 25.
Recommended articles
The senator-elect stated that Ayade who had the powers as a sitting governor to skew the process, allowed the electoral process to take its full course.
“I appreciate our principal, my opponent, Gov. Ben Ayade, who had all the powers to compromise the electoral process, but stayed on the path of honour.
“He lost out because it was not his time to have it and not because I am stronger. There is time for everything.
“As Christians, we are taught that even Jesus Christ did everything at the appointed time. He remains our governor and our leader. We will always respect him and join hands to move Cross River State forward,’’ he stated.
Agom-Jarigbe who currently represents Cross River North senatorial district at the 9th Assembly, also commended his supporters for his re-election.
He polled 76,145 votes to defeat Ayade, who polled 56,595 votes at the senatorial election.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng