ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ayade's conqueror lauds gov for not rigging senatorial election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe on Wednesday in Calabar commended Cross River’s Gov. Ben Ayade for allowing a level playing field at the Cross River North senatorial election of Feb. 25.

Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.
Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

Recommended articles

The senator-elect stated that Ayade who had the powers as a sitting governor to skew the process, allowed the electoral process to take its full course.

I appreciate our principal, my opponent, Gov. Ben Ayade, who had all the powers to compromise the electoral process, but stayed on the path of honour.

“He lost out because it was not his time to have it and not because I am stronger. There is time for everything.

“As Christians, we are taught that even Jesus Christ did everything at the appointed time. He remains our governor and our leader. We will always respect him and join hands to move Cross River State forward,’’ he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agom-Jarigbe who currently represents Cross River North senatorial district at the 9th Assembly, also commended his supporters for his re-election.

He polled 76,145 votes to defeat Ayade, who polled 56,595 votes at the senatorial election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayade's conqueror lauds gov for not rigging senatorial election

Ayade's conqueror lauds gov for not rigging senatorial election

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Customs Zone “B seizes N306m Tramadol, others

Customs Zone “B” seizes N306m Tramadol, others

Court remands Reps Majority Leader Doguwa over alleged murder

Court remands Reps Majority Leader Doguwa over alleged murder

Tinubu visits Buhari in Daura, presents Certificate of Return

Tinubu visits Buhari in Daura, presents Certificate of Return

UK govt congratulates Tinubu, asks FG to fix electoral lapses

UK govt congratulates Tinubu, asks FG to fix electoral lapses

I’m happy Tinubu’s presidency is happening in my lifetime  — Babangida

I’m happy Tinubu’s presidency is happening in my lifetime  — Babangida

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Security will be better for governorship election – Lagos CP

Security will be better for governorship election – Lagos CP

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?