Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has called on members of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation to deliver their polling units during the 2019 general election.

Ayade said this during the inauguration of the Campaign Organisation in Calabar on Wednesday.

The governor who told the members to take their polling units as if their lives depended on them said the election would not be won by money but by what his administration has done.

He thanked residents of the state for their support to the PDP’s zoning arrangement adding that it would ensure peace among members.

“No one should think that he can use money to disrupt the peace in the state which the zoning arrangement has created.

“I set up the campaign organisation not for the election because the election has been won already, we are going for an election that we already knew the result,” he said.

Ayade however apologised to members whose names were omitted from the campaign organisation’s list, adding that for fairness, each of the 2273 polling units should have a representative.

Similarly, the chairman of state chapter of the PDP Mr Inok Edim called on all members of the organisation to do their Job effectively.

Edim added that members of the organisation would be assessed based on the results from their polling units, so they should all ensure that they deliver their polling units.

Earlier, the Director General of the organisation, Mr Efiok Cobham said the focus of the PDP campaign in the state is to win all elections in the state.

Cobham said to achieve this they would have the presence of the campaign organisation in all wards in the state.

He called on everyone who could not reach him for clarification to visit the campaign organisations’s website crossriverpdpcampaign.org