Ayade optimistic of APC victory in Cross River

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in saturday’s Governorship election in the state.

Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River State (Daily Post)

He expressed satisfaction in the turnout of voters at the elections.

“This is a remarkable departure from the Presidential and National Assembly elections of Feb. 25, when INEC personnel were nowhere to be seen, culminating in the delay in the exercise.

“Voting, as I learnt, actually started here at 8:30.am. The turnout, I should admit, is also massive. I must also not fail to mention that it is peaceful,” he stated.

The governor said that the popularity of the APC governorship candidate would secure total victory for the party.

“I have no doubt in my mind that our candidate, Prince Bassey Otu will triumph. He is very popular among Cross River people.

“Beyond that, this is an exercise that is predicated on justice, equity and fairness, and on the basis of that, all men and women of good conscience, justice, equity and fairness will vote along the lines I have mentioned.

“And with due respect, I strongly believe that the principles of justice, equity and fairness will prevail,” he said.

