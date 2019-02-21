The attack occurred in the Bebeji local government area of the state says a police spokesperson Abdullahi Haruna confirming to The Cable News.

According to reports, some thugs believed to be working for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s ensured violence when they stopped Kwankwaso's motorcade from passing through the Kofa village in the local government.

The Cable also shared that the ex-governor was visiting a rally with Abba Yusuf, the People's Democratic Party's gubernatorial candidate in the state when the violence occurred.

“Kwankwaso is safe, hale and hearty, and as I speak to you, he is addressing PDP supporters at Kwanar Dangora. He is expected back in the city tonight,” says Aminu Gwarzo, reportedly Yusuf's deputy in Kano State governorship poll.

Abdulmumin Jibrin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a senator representing the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency. According to The Cable, the attack on his colleague Kwankwaso was carried out by those loyal to him.

Out of the people injured are mostly women according to the report which also confirmed damage to 16 vehicles but no life was lost.