﻿Titi Abubakar﻿, the wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for dragging Nigerians through untold hardship.

While addressing national women leaders of coalition of political parties in Abuja on Sunday, December 23, 2018, Titi said Nigeria has worsened in the past three years of President Buhari's administration.

She said Nigerians have been exposed to dangerous levels of poverty which has ravaged through the country and killed a lot of people.

She said, "We are in vulnerable situations. Forget about the stories and pictures of roads you are fed with in the media. They are mere fabrications or photo-tricks.

"Go to the south east and see how erosion has assumed destructive proportion. Some sights are not less impressive than Tsunami effects.

"So many roads have been scrapped, not just washed away, to the extent that not even bicycle of motorbike can ply them.

"It is now a common occurrence seeing pregnant women in labour being transported with wheelbarrows or local stretchers to maternities."

Titi also alleged that the poverty in the northeast region of the country has killed more people than terrorist group, Boko Haram, which has killed over 27,000 people during its nine-year insurgency.

Buhari, who recently turned 76, is one of the favourites to win the 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, with Atiku considered his biggest challenger.