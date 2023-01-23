Atiku’s wife meets women in Lagos, says husband will fulfill their desires

Abubakar who said she was highly delighted with the massive turnout of women at the meeting, said she was born and bred in Lagos state, noting that the crowd had shown that PDP would win in Lagos state.

“My husband, Atiku Abubakar has a covenant with Nigerians. He promised his life to do so much for Nigeria because Nigeria has done so much for him.

“Because of this, he has five agenda. He is a unifier, he wants to unify Nigeria. Atiku wants insecurity in Nigeria to stop and Atiku wants to restructure Nigeria. Atiku matches his words with authority.

“Atiku wants to rescue, restore, restructure, rebuild and take Nigeria’s glory to greater heights,” she said.

She said that her husband assembled all the economic teams to reposition the nation’s economic during the ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

“He has done it before and he will do it again. It is only the person that knows the road that can show the way. Don’t allow a blind man to lead you.

“So, I am pleading with you, do not sell your birthrights and the generation yet unborn.. Vote the PDP on Feb. 25 and March 11.

“My husband, Atiku Abubakar is a good product to sell. if not, I won’t be bold to come here to sell him. Only Atiku can do it. Do not be deceived.

“If you vote Atiku, you have voted for me, your daughter and I will not forget you,” she said.

Titi Abubakar, who noted that she had done a lot on tackling trafficking and child labour, said that if God granted her the opportunity, she would give more succour to Nigerian children.

She said that her husband had pledged to give women and youth 60 per cent slot in his cabinet, while also revitalising the economy with 10 billion dollars.

According to her, if Atiku Abubakar is elected, she will bring back another project known as SHE- Security, Health and Education.

She said that if her husband won the Feb. 25 election, the Lagos state PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran would emerge victorious on March 11.

Educating women on how to vote, Abubakar urged them to vote with their index finger to avoid void votes.

Also speaking, a former PDP Board of Trustees’ member, Mrs Aduke Maina said that the time had come for PDP to take over leadership in Lagos state and Nigeria.

Assuring Abubakar of women support, Maina said: “We women in Lagos are ready to beat men in the number of votes for Atiku and Jandor. We shall vote PDP in Lagos state.

“The suffering and hardship are now unbearable and it is only Atiku Abubakar that can provide leadership capable of taking Nigeria to the dream of its founding fathers.”

In her welcome address, the Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ms Funke Akindele, expressed confidence in the electoral victory of Atiku Abubakar and Adediran

She urged the women to continue mobilising votes from all nooks and crannies of the state.

In his remarks Adediran expressed confidence that the PDP would unseat the ruling party at the central and state levels.

“This will be the very first time we will defeat the APC. We have been going to the people from ward to ward. In Lagos, we believe in the promise of better tomorrow for the people,” Adediran said.