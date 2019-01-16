Jennifer Atiku, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has called on women in Abia state to vote for her husband.

According to Vanguard, Jennifer also urged the women not to mortgage the future of their children.

She said this at a town hall meeting in Umuahia, Abia state on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

“I am not saying this because he is my husband. I have known him since 1986 and married to him for 21 years. He is a detribalised Nigerian. He likes Ndigbo.

“We are not here to preach to you. Search your conscience and think about the future of your children.

“If you love your children, February 16 offers you the opportunity to decide whether you want to safeguard or mortgage the children’s future.

“I cannot tell you what to do but make a choice for your children and Nigeria. Vote according to your conscience and God’s guidance.

“You know that it is the women that bear the burden of poverty and hunger in the family,” she added.

Mrs. Atiku also told the women that he husband will fulfill his promises if elected into office.

Speaking on insecurity in the country, she said “A lot of blood has been shed in Nigeria. Everyday, we see rivers of blood of innocent Nigerians flowing.”

Also with her, was Mrs Margaret Obi, wife of Peter Obi, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, and Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, the Wife of the Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.