Mrs Jennifer Abubakar, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Imo women to elect leaders who will improve the lives of women and children.

Mrs Abubakar gave the charge during a town hall meeting with Imo women and youths in Owerri on Thursday.

She advised the women to make the most use of their position as “amazons of democracy” to secure good leadership for their children.

She lamented that “failures of past leaders of the country resulted in sufferings for both women and youths who bear the brunt of bad leadership.”

Mrs Abubakar urged the women to support her husband, Atiku Abubakar and his Vice, Dr Peter Obi, to win the 2019 presidential election so as to secure a better future for their children.

The wife of PDP presidential candidate said the meeting was aimed at identifying the needs of women whom she described as the “bedrock of the nation.”

Contributing, wife of the vice presidential candidate of the party, Mrs Margaret Obi, urged the women to shun efforts meant to deceive them into voting in leaders who lack “credentials of office.”

Earlier, wife of Imo governorship candidate of the party, Mrs Ebere Ihedioha, stressed the need for leaders who would move the country forward and “solve the problems created by poor leadership.”

Mrs Ihedioha said the meeting was part of the fight against bad governance and ensuring that the lives of women and youths were greatly improved.

Speaking, former Minister of State for Education, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, stressed the need for a “gender friendly” leadership for the country.

She said that the duo of Abubakar and Obi would recognise the important roles women played in the development of a country and ensure they participated actively in governance.

Contributing, Dr Kema Chikwe, former Minister of Aviation, urged the youths to support the PDP presidential candidate, saying they were often the worst hit by consequences of bad leadership.

She urged them to ensure they secured their permanent voter cards and vote in the upcoming elections.

The Deputy National Women Leader of PDP, Hajia Hamzat Umar, advised the women and youths to ensure their votes counted by accompanying the collating officers to the collation centres to guard their votes.

The Imo governorship candidate of PDP, Dr Emeka Ihedioha, said the party would restore the dignity, values and pride of the people of Imo when voted into office.