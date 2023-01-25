Atiku’s wife begs Southwest voters to make her 1st Yoruba First Lady

Titi expressed her desire to become the next First Lady in a video interview with the BBC.

When Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a Yoruba man became the president of the country, but his wife, the Late Mrs. Stella Obasanjo was an Esan woman.

Following Obasanjo’s administration in 2007, the subsequent first ladies, Turai Yar’adua, Patience Jonathan, and Aisha Buhari are also non-Yoruba women.

However, in her bid to become Nigeria's president’s wife, Titi called on the Yorubas across the country to vote for her husband.

In a short video that is going the rounds on social media, she said the only way she can become the First Lady is for the Yoruba voters to support her husband in the February 25 presidential election.

Titi who spoke in Yoruba said: “Since the inception of the civilian government in 1999, no Yoruba person has become the first lady of the country. I want to be the first Yoruba woman. This is why I want Yoruba people to support the candidacy of Atiku. Atiku’s victory will make me the first lady of the country.”