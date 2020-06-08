Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, could contest in the 2023 presidential election, according to his son, Adamu.

Adamu, Commissioner for Works and Energy in Adamawa State, made this revelation during the presentation of his scorecard in office, according to a report by Daily Trust.

He said, "Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency.

"In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades."

Atiku, 73, lost the 2019 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari, a result he contested until he lost at the Supreme Court.

Buhari's victory over Atiku in the 2019 presidential election was upheld by the Supreme Court [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

He had first tried to contest for the presidency decades ago before he stepped down for MKO Abiola who won the 1993 presidential election that was eventually annulled by a military government.

He was elected Adamawa State governor in 1999 but abandoned his mandate to serve as vice president under Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, both candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku then contested the 2007 presidential election as a candidate of Action Congress (AC), losing to the late former President Umaru Yar'Adua of the PDP.

He returned to the PDP only to lose the party's primary election for the 2011 presidential election to the eventual winner, Goodluck Jonathan.

Due to an internal party crisis he defected to the All Progressives' Congress (APC) in the run-up to the 2015 presidential election before losing the party's ticket to another eventual winner, President Buhari.

He defected again to the PDP in December 2017 and won the party's ticket before he lost the main election to Buhari, 77, who's currently serving a second term.