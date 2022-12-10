Atiku’s North-East campaigner dumps PDP for Tinubu

The politician is one of the leading campaigners for PDP’s presidential candidate Abubakar Atiku, in the North-East, where he recently donated campaign office for the realisation of the former Vice President's bid.

Reports say Gwamna returned to the APC 10 months after dumping the ruling party to contest the PDP governorship primary election which he lost to the party’s candidate, Muhammad Barde.

While announcing his return with thousands of his supporters to the APC fold on Friday, December 9, 2022, Gwamna told journalists that internal crisis, poor leadership, disregard for rule of law within, and disunity as reasons for his decision to dump the PDP.

He blamed the PDP leadership in the state for poor management of the party's affairs which led to the emergence of different factions in the party.

Gwamna said his political ideology is anchored on unity, inclusiveness, fairness, and justice and “if those are not found in the party then there is no reason to be in that camp.”

He stated that the current crop of PDP leadership in Gombe state has prioritised personal interest above collective interest, which has made managing the party an arduous task.

“In politics, internal democracy is very key and if you cannot find that playing out, then practising democracy on a larger platform such as governing the state becomes a big issue,” Gwamna added.

Explaining why he chose to return to the APC, he said the ruling party has in place an organised management structure in Gombe State than any other political party and has managed its affairs in a more family-like manner.