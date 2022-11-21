Atiku's camp finally reacts as Wike promises to support Peter Obi

The PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee spokesman, Dino Melaye, questioned Wike’s sincerity regarding his demand for “justice” from the party’s leadership.

Melaye, in a Facebook post, wrote: “Peter Obi’s visit in PH, Wike of Rivers state, stated that he would give Peter Obi support during the presidential election."

Melaye pointed out that most of the positions in LP are occupied by Southerners, just as Northerners occupy same in PDP; the cause for Wike's stand against Iyorchia Ayu and Atiku.

“In Labour Party, their National party chairman is from the South. The presidential candidate is from the South. Their DG is from the South. And the majority of their national positions are being held by southerners.

“So where is the justice Governor Wike is talking about. Time to reunite with your family my brother.

“Atiku Abubakar is the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God.”

What happened: On Friday, November 18, 2022, Wike pledged to support Obi’s presidential campaign with logistics.

The governor disclosed this while Obi was commissioning a flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

However, Wike warned Obi that Labour Party would not win any political position in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt, Wike said PDP is the only party existing in Rivers State.