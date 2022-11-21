RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku's camp finally reacts as Wike promises to support Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

Most of the positions in LP are occupied by Southerners, just as Northerners occupy same in PDP; the cause for Wike's stand against his own party leadership...

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar
The PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee spokesman, Dino Melaye, questioned Wike’s sincerity regarding his demand for “justice” from the party’s leadership.

Melaye, in a Facebook post, wrote: “Peter Obi’s visit in PH, Wike of Rivers state, stated that he would give Peter Obi support during the presidential election."

Melaye pointed out that most of the positions in LP are occupied by Southerners, just as Northerners occupy same in PDP; the cause for Wike's stand against Iyorchia Ayu and Atiku.

“In Labour Party, their National party chairman is from the South. The presidential candidate is from the South. Their DG is from the South. And the majority of their national positions are being held by southerners.

“So where is the justice Governor Wike is talking about. Time to reunite with your family my brother.

“Atiku Abubakar is the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God.”

What happened: On Friday, November 18, 2022, Wike pledged to support Obi’s presidential campaign with logistics.

The governor disclosed this while Obi was commissioning a flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

However, Wike warned Obi that Labour Party would not win any political position in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt, Wike said PDP is the only party existing in Rivers State.

Why Wike is supporting Obi: Wike explained that Obi was a former governor; hence would provide him all the logistic support needed during LP’s presidential campaign in the state.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

BREAKING: Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker impeached

Atiku's camp finally reacts as Wike promises to support Peter Obi

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

Buni unveils 10-year devt masterplan for Damaturu

Wike hosts Kwankwaso in Port Harcourt

Anambra: Stop heavy taxation, HURIWA warns Soludo

Kwankwaso aims dig at Tinubu, Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

Only visionary leaders can restructure Nigeria – Kwankwaso

