The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku's camp slams Buhari, Tinubu for absence 17 days before inauguration

Ima Elijah

He warned that Nigeria’s national security could be compromised if officials’ medical needs are not met within the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu holding conversations mid-air [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]
President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu holding conversations mid-air [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]

Recommended articles

In a tweet, Bwala alleged that Tinubu’s trip to Europe was for medical purposes rather than business, while Buhari extended his trip to the United Kingdom for dental care.

Bwala emphasised that both Buhari and Tinubu could receive adequate medical treatment in Nigeria and called for the establishment of a world-class health clinic in the country for government officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned that Nigeria’s national security could be compromised if officials’ medical needs are not met within the country.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022 – UN

Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022 – UN

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

Chinese special envoy to visit Ukraine for first time since war began

Chinese special envoy to visit Ukraine for first time since war began

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections