Atiku's camp slams Buhari, Tinubu for absence 17 days before inauguration
He warned that Nigeria’s national security could be compromised if officials’ medical needs are not met within the country.
In a tweet, Bwala alleged that Tinubu’s trip to Europe was for medical purposes rather than business, while Buhari extended his trip to the United Kingdom for dental care.
Bwala emphasised that both Buhari and Tinubu could receive adequate medical treatment in Nigeria and called for the establishment of a world-class health clinic in the country for government officials.
