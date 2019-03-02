Segun Showunmi, the spokesman of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has reacted to a comment made by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Daily Post reports that Oshiomhole, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku Abubakar as a desperate man who is not destined to be president.

The APC chairman made the comment while reacting to claims by the PDP and Atiku that the just presidential election was flawed.

The APC presidential candidate, President Buhari defeated Atiku by a wide margin in the election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Showunmi, in a statement posted on Twitter, said “Atiku has no business responding to APC’s Adams Oshiomhole, a maladjusted individual who is clearly a recruiting error of the janjaweed contraption called APC. A party that claims to be progressive but clearly misunderstands the meaning of the word.

“That Atiku Abubakar can meet his obligations is worthy of commendation, not the snide comment attributed to the lackwit Adam Oshiomhole who seeks to play to the gallery.

“Rather than gloat on the obvious mistake of reactionary elements which has pushed Nigeria into a dictatorship under the guise of change, Oshiomhole should have informed the public that in 2014, Atiku funded the campaign of General Buhari.

“Yet, 4 years after, the only achievements the APC could serve Nigerians was misery, heightened insecurity, extreme poverty, joblessness and a sham of an election – the worse Nigeria has ever had.

“On our good people of Nigeria, Adams needs to know that the charade of the recently concluded presidential elections will not stand and Nigeria will be great again under the leadership of a progressive Atiku Abubakar.”

Atiku Abubakar has since rejected the result of the presidential election and vowed to go to court.