You can jail me if you win — Keyamo vows to sue Atiku over alleged money laundering

Bayo Wahab

Keyamo says he's ready to be persecuted under Atiku’s government if the PDP presidential candidate wins the 2023 election.

Atiku Abubakar and Festus Keyamo (Naija News)
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Recently, a whistleblower, Michael Achimugu, who is reportedly an aide to the former Vice President alleged that between 1999 and 2007, Atiku used Special Purpose Vehicles to siphon funds.

Subsequently, Keyamo and the APC campaign council petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over the allegation.

They also gave the anti-corruption agencies 72 hours to arrest Atiku over the corruption allegations leveled against him by Achimugu.

However, Senator Dino Melaye, spokesman for Atiku’s campaign, has described the allegations against Atiku as a fairy tale. He also said he won’t engage the ruling party on the matter.

But Keyamo while appearing on Channels TV vowed to sue Atiku over the allegation, adding that the allegation can’t be wished away.

He also said that he was ready to be persecuted under Atiku’s government if the PDP presidential candidate wins the 2023 election.

“Whether Atiku Abubakar wins or not (of course, I know he is not going to win), I’m prepared to face persecution under his government. I am prepared to go to jail, I am prepared to be charged even if he wins the election,” he said.

He maintained that every single money that was paid into that Marine Float Account must be recovered because they are public funds.

Bayo Wahab
