Atiku woos voters for PDP candidates in Adamawa, Kebbi supplementary polls
He called on voters in Adamawa and Kebbi to ensure that they conducted themselves peacefully during and after the elections.
Recommended articles
INEC fixed April 15 for supplementary governorship elections in the two states and in five senatorial districts, 31 federal constituencies and 58 state assembly constituencies.
Abubakar’s call is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Paul Ibe in Abuja.
He called on voters in Adamawa and Kebbi to ensure that they conducted themselves peacefully during and after the elections.
“In both Adamawa and Kebbi where the elections would be held, I make a special appeal to voters to ensure that PDP enjoys overwhelming support,’’ Abubakar pleaded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng