Atiku woos voters for PDP candidates in Adamawa, Kebbi supplementary polls

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called on voters in Adamawa and Kebbi to ensure that they conducted themselves peacefully during and after the elections.

INEC fixed April 15 for supplementary governorship elections in the two states and in five senatorial districts, 31 federal constituencies and 58 state assembly constituencies.

Abubakar’s call is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Paul Ibe in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In both Adamawa and Kebbi where the elections would be held, I make a special appeal to voters to ensure that PDP enjoys overwhelming support,’’ Abubakar pleaded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

