RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku will certainly relocate to Dubai – Oshiomhole

Ima Elijah

Atiku is infamous for spending most his time in Dubai after INEC declared President Muhammadu Buhari winner of the 2019 general election.

Recommended articles

The former Governor of Edo State stated this on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, morning while fielding questions on the Arise Tv morning show.

Former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole
Former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole Pulse Nigeria
Osagie Ize-Iyamu (left) and Adams Oshiomhole (right) [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]
Osagie Ize-Iyamu (left) and Adams Oshiomhole (right) [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu] Pulse Nigeria

Oshiomhole was clarifying an earlier statement credited to the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kashim Shettima, saying that Atiku would be retiring to Dubai after the 2023 presidential election.

What Shettima said: Speaking when he hosted the APC National Integrity Movement, a support group, in Abuja last month, Shettima said Atiku is a “political tourist” who is only in the country every election circle.

Oshiomhole buttresses Shettima's point: He said that Atiku had a history of relocating to Dubai once rejected.

“Given Atiku’s record of movement, that once he suffers a defeat – it is on record, once he loses an election – he moves to Dubai. And so, he is saying so because we are confident that nothing has changed. Nigeria has rejected him three-four times, and even the best partnership he enjoyed in 2019 with Peter Obi did not deliver him.

“We are confident that, God willing, using the same Nigerian people who had rejected him in the past, they will reject him again. And because once he is rejected, he has a history of relocating to Dubai. That is what the Vice president meant.

“Atiku will actually relocate to Dubai, he has been doing it. He is comfortable there. I hope that the ban on Nigeria does not affect him. Hopefully he will go there,” he said.

What you should know: Atiku is infamous for spending most his time in Dubai after INEC declared President Muhammadu Buhari winner of the 2019 general election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police move for autopsy, free 6 domestic workers, detain 2

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police move for autopsy, free 6 domestic workers, detain 2

Atiku will certainly relocate to Dubai – Oshiomhole

Atiku will certainly relocate to Dubai – Oshiomhole

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Parents in tears as bandits abduct 39 children in Katsina farm

Parents in tears as bandits abduct 39 children in Katsina farm

Akeredolu signs multi-door court house bill into law

Akeredolu signs multi-door court house bill into law

PDP’s covenant with Nigerians will bring prosperity – Dele Momodu

PDP’s covenant with Nigerians will bring prosperity – Dele Momodu

Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

Tinubu possesses magic wand to tackle business challenges – Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu possesses magic wand to tackle business challenges – Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Oyetola condoles Davido over son’s death

Gov. Oyetola condoles Davido over son’s death

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

2023: Tinubu on course to beat Atiku, Obi - Fitch predicts