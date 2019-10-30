Justice Tanko Mohammed, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Wednesday led five other Justices of the Supreme Court to hear about six appeals in the case filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Feb. 23 poll.

The other Justices are Bode Viviour, Olukayode Ariwoola, Amiru Sanusi, Ejembi Eko and Uwani Abba-Aji.

NAN reports that Atiku and his party had jointly filed their appeal before the apex court to challenge the September 11, 2019 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal’s judgment, which Atiku and his party are dissatisfied with, had dismissed their petition challenging the outcome of the Feb. 23, 2019 poll.

Subsequently, the petitioners on Sept. 23, filed 66 grounds of appeal before the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the tribunal.

The PDP had publicly expressed concerns over the alleged delayed in the hearing of the appeals relating to the presidential election case.