Atiku vows to end nepotism, if elected president

  • Published:
Atiku says he is not corrupt.

(Goole)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he will end nepotism, ethnicity and religious fanaticism in Nigeria, if elected president in 2019.

Atiku stated this in Jos on Tuesday while addressing party faithful and supporters at the party’s state secretariat.

While wooing the delegates, he pledged to unite the country, if elected, adding that his administration would not be an era for promoting religious, tribal or ethnic interests or showcasing outright nepotism.

“If I eventually get the ticket of our party and become president, I will end nepotism, ethnicity and religious fanaticism which we are presently facing.

“I am urging you delegates to vote for me during the primaries; I want to give you the Nigeria that you deserve; my administration, if elected, would not be an era for promoting religious interest.

“It will not be an administration for promoting interest on tribal or ethnic lines or showcasing outright nepotism; it will be an era of uniting the people and bringing everyone together.”

The presidential aspirant appealed to party leaders and delegates in the state to support his bid to clinch the party’s ticket during its primary election.

ALSO READ: Atiku's supporters beg Obasanjo for forgiveness

He stressed that he possessed the political, economic and administrative strength to lead Nigeria from poverty to prosperity.

In a remark, the state party Chairman, Mr Damishi Sango, who welcomed the entourage, urged Atiku and other aspirants to work hard to ensure unity in the party after the presidential primaries.

On Atiku’s entourage were former Ogun governor Gbenga Daniel and Sen. Abdul Ningi among others.

