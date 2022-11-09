RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku vows to end insecurity, reduce taxation at PDP rally in Borno

Bayo Wahab



Atiku Abubakar vows to end insecurity and reduce taxation at PDP rally in Borno. (Guardian)
Atiku Abubakar vows to end insecurity and reduce taxation at PDP rally in Borno. (Guardian)

The Former Vice President said this when he addressed a massive crowd of PDP supporters at the Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

Atiku and his entourage had earlier visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba, who told him to focus on certain areas if elected president.

Addressing the crowd, Atiku said:“Before I arrived here, I visited the Shehu of Borno and in his address, he requested us to attend to about four or five issues that are the problems in Borno.

“One of them is to restore peace and security in the state. and I promise you that by the grace of God, if PDP is elected, we shall restore peace and order in Borno state.

“Secondly, he requested us to make sure that we reactivate Chad Basin development so that our farmers can go back to farm so that we can produce food and reduce unemployment.

“He requested that we should make sure the local governments are supplied with electricity which we promise, we would do.

‘’Again, he requested that we should reactivate the exploration of oil in the Chad Basin which we promise to do by the grace of God.’’

Atiku thanked the people of Borno for the massive reception accorded him in the state, and urged them to vote for PDP at all levels during the 2023 polls.

He said: “People of Borno, we thank you very much for this reception and support. We look forward to the day you will vote for PDP.

“Enough of hunger, enough of insecurity, enough of unemployment, enough of sufferings and enough of too much taxation. We will make sure that you are exempted from exorbitant taxation.’’



