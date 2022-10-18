RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku travels to Europe amid campaign

Bayo Wahab

Atiku's spokesperson has dismissed the claim that his principal left the country to seek medical attention.

Alhaji Atiku Abubaka, (Daily Trust)
Atiku was said to have left the country after he met Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday, October 17, 2022.

There are claims that the former Vice President left the country to seek medical attention, but Paul Ibe, his spokesperson has dismissed the claim, saying his principal went on a business trip.

“The former Vice President travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.”

“The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility,” Ibe said in a statement.

He, however, did not disclose the country the presidential candidate flew to.

Recall that Atiku kicked off his presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom State last week.

On Monday, October 17, 2022, he took the campaign to Kaduna state, where political thugs invaded the venue of the rally and reportedly disrupted the campaign programme.

According to Human Rights activist, Shehu Sani, the thugs invaded the campaign venue with swords and machetes.

Reacting to this, Atiku via his verified Twitter handle described the incident as ‘undemocratic’ saying it is “against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.”

The former Vice President also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to warn all political parties to call their supporters and members to order.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

