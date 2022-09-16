RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku travels abroad after unveiling campaign team

Bayo Wahab

Atiku's aide says the claim that the trip is for medicals is not correct.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (Guardian)
Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe made this known in a statement titled “Atiku travels to Europe on business,” on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Ibe said the claim that the trip is for medicals is not correct, adding that the former Vice President left the country for a business purpose.

The statement said Atiku “will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

“Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago. At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

“His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters.”

Recall that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, a total of released 326 names were released as members of Atiku’s campaign team by the PDP.

The party named Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as the Director General of its 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO) while Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State was named the chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

