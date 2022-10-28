RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku to meet US Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria Diaspora

Atiku is also expected to meet with top Nigerian business leaders, members of the Nigerian business community and young Nigerian professionals living in the US

According to a statement by his Special Assistant, AbdulRasheed Shehu, late Thursday, October 27, 2022, the PDP presidential candidate, who was invited by the US chamber of commence, has arrived in the US.

The statement said: Being the largest Chamber of Commerce in the world with strong presence in 50 states in the US, the chamber plans to discuss and hear Atiku’s perspectives on how best the US corporations can best support Nigeria’s economic development and improve bilateral relations between the United States and Nigeria.

“While in the US, the former Vice President will use the opportunity of his visit to interact with the US-Nigerian top business leaders, members of the Nigerian business community and young Nigerian professionals living in the United States, on how to rebuild the Nigerian economy by improving foreign direct investment into the country.”

According to the statement, Atiku’s delegation to the US includes the Director General of the PDP presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto State Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dino Malaye and many senior Party Chieftains.

Fact: This visit will be his second trip to the United States since 2018, when he similarly visited there to quell the notion that he had been banned from entering the US, over fraud allegations.

What you should know: The PDP Presidential candidate had three weeks ago officially started his political campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, which was followed by another campaign in Kaduna with his most recent outing in Benin, the Edo state capital.

